Bates Smart’s tribute to Nine Network at new Lendlease luxury retirement apartments

Lendlease has launched Ardency Kennedy Place, a new Bates Smart-designed luxury retirement living development located on the former site of the Nine Network in Bendigo Street, Richmond, Victoria.

With a campus-like design that gice a nod to the original Federation feel of the Channel 9 Network studios, it will comprise of 116 one, two and three bedroom apartments across nine levels, complemented by a full suite of facilities including a 40-seat cinema, library, rooftop vegetable patch, function and activity spaces, a premium wellness centre housing an indoor pool, gym and yoga and Pilates rooms, and onsite health and beauty services.

“Each of our communities has its own unique personality and Ardency Kennedy Place will be no exception. It’s our aspiration for this project to truly redefine luxurious, independent retirement living in Victoria,” says Tony Randello, managing director - retirement living at Lendlease.

Retirees looking for a luxurious post-retirement living experience would be drawn to Ardency Kennedy Place’s urban location and high walkability score of 87: the site is within walking distance of the Yarra River as well as Swan Street and Bridge Road.

Bates Smart’s architectural design is inspired by the iconic Federation-era red brick of the neighbouring Bendigo Street, and pays homage to the former Nine Network studio.

Hayley Jaffer, associate and project lead at Bates Smart said, “We have worked closely with Lendlease to design Ardency Kennedy Place within a vibrant and sustainable intergenerational precinct. Several key principles underpin the design, including responding to Richmond’s lively character and historical context, supporting independent living, creating generous open spaces and landscape, and promoting sustainability. In particular, the design focuses on creating a safe and secure environment that is well connected and easy to navigate.”