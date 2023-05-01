Logo
Bates Smart reimagines Australian landmarks with AI at Melbourne Design Week
Bates Smart reimagines Australian landmarks with AI at Melbourne Design Week

City-shaping architecture and interior design practice Bates Smart will be unveiling a unique AI-based exhibition at the upcoming Melbourne Design Week 2023 next month, showcasing familiar Australian places reimagined with AI technology.
Bates_Smart_Digital_Muse_Federation_Square_3.jpg

Federation Square

Federation Square

Bates_Smart_Digital_Muse_Royal_Exhibition_Building_2.jpg

Royal Exhibition Building

Royal Exhibition Building

Bates-Smart-reimagines-Australian-places-with-AI-1732010504.png

Celebrating Melbourne Design Week 2023 and its ‘Design the world you want’ theme, the experimental exhibition titled ‘AI Architecture - Digital Muse’ uses emerging AI systems to provide glimpses of reimagined histories of recognisable Australian landmarks displayed as projections onto the Bates Smart Gallery.

“We have called the exhibition ‘digital muse’ because this technology has the potential to expand our creative minds with unfathomable possibilities,” says Johan Hermijanto, studio director at Bates Smart.

Exemplifying the design practice’s continuous pursuit of discovery, innovation and invention, this conceptual installation highlights the possibilities of the nascent technology to support creative processes in crafting the built environment.

“AI has the ability to inform the early stages of conceptualisation, invoking a feeling or emotion without resolving the whole story,” explains Hermijanto.

By allowing more voices to be a part of the design process and dialogue, AI has the potential to free us from our own preconceptions and constraints, bringing us closer to collectively designing the world we want, the studio commented.

The exhibition ‘AI Architecture - Digital Muse’ will be open May 18-28th from after dark at the Bates Smart Gallery located at Ground floor, 1 Nicholson Street, East Melbourne (entry off Albert Street).

For more information on this event, please visit the official website.

Images: © Bates Smart

