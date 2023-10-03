Bates Smart has released a whitepaper following extensive research into the benefits of modular pods over traditionally constructed rooms.

The practice’s workplace team have thoroughly researched how the modular ‘rooms’ perform in comparison to their traditional counterparts. The practice hopes the findings and insights gained from the research will assist commercial entities in making decisions around fitouts.

In the age of hybrid working models, design and construction solutions that epitomise sustainability and functionality are of the highest priority. The whitepaper summarises Bates Smart’s findings and provides a quick guide on the components and benefits of modular pods.

The research draws from the expertise of acousticians and cost consultants to ensure thorough analysis. Bates Smart found that modular pods on the market outperform traditional rooms for four people or less across four criteria: Hybrid Workplace Suitable, Better Sustainability, Value for Money and Acoustic Separation.

Renzo Tonin & Associates and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) assisted Bates Smart in providing expertise, cost analysis and acoustic insights.

To read the whitepaper, click here.