Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Bates Smart offer pod insights for workplace fitouts
shareShare

Bates Smart offer pod insights for workplace fitouts

Bates Smart has released a whitepaper following extensive research into the benefits of modular pods over traditionally constructed rooms.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

03 Oct 2023 1m read View Author

Bates-Smart-offer-pod-insights-workplace-fitouts-1732010114.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Bates Smart has released a whitepaper following extensive research into the benefits of modular pods over traditionally constructed rooms.

The practice’s workplace team have thoroughly researched how the modular ‘rooms’ perform in comparison to their traditional counterparts. The practice hopes the findings and insights gained from the research will assist commercial entities in making decisions around fitouts.

In the age of hybrid working models, design and construction solutions that epitomise sustainability and functionality are of the highest priority. The whitepaper summarises Bates Smart’s findings and provides a quick guide on the components and benefits of modular pods.

The research draws from the expertise of acousticians and cost consultants to ensure thorough analysis. Bates Smart found that modular pods on the market outperform traditional rooms for four people or less across four criteria: Hybrid Workplace Suitable, Better Sustainability, Value for Money and Acoustic Separation.

Renzo Tonin & Associates and Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) assisted Bates Smart in providing expertise, cost analysis and acoustic insights.

To read the whitepaper, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap