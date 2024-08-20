The city making practice opened its new studio in Brisbane last week.

“Last week we officially launched our Bates Smart Brisbane studio, with a cocktail event in our new space,” shares the Bates Smart team.

“Thanks to our clients and collaborators for joining us, and to Uncle Billy who welcomed us to Country.”

Until recently only Melbourne and Sydney based, the practice was founded in 1853 and is one of Australia’s oldest architectural firms.

The practice’s work reflects an enduring timeline of Australian development, having designed historic landmarks and modern, contemporary buildings for 170 years.

With a team of over 300 professionals across its Melbourne, Sydney and now Brisbane studios, Bates Smart brings projects and ideas to life through a rigorous, astute and highly collaborative design approach.

Bates Smart says that as a practice, it understands the social, cultural, sustainability and economic forces currently shaping communities and their impact on the built environment.

Its approach is not simply about making big gestures: it is about "nurturing and developing every size of project and all its elements, until the details complement and enhance the whole."

Image: Rivière (Brisbane) by Bates Smart.