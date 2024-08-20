Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Bates Smart inaugurates Brisbane studio
shareShare

Bates Smart inaugurates Brisbane studio

The city making practice opened its new studio in Brisbane last week.
Clémence Carayol
Clémence Carayol

20 Aug 2024 1m read View Author

Bates-Smart-inaugurates-Brisbane-studio-1732001231.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The city making practice opened its new studio in Brisbane last week.

“Last week we officially launched our Bates Smart Brisbane studio, with a cocktail event in our new space,” shares the Bates Smart team.

“Thanks to our clients and collaborators for joining us, and to Uncle Billy who welcomed us to Country.”

Until recently only Melbourne and Sydney based, the practice was founded in 1853 and is one of Australia’s oldest architectural firms.

The practice’s work reflects an enduring timeline of Australian development, having designed historic landmarks and modern, contemporary buildings for 170 years.

With a team of over 300 professionals across its Melbourne, Sydney and now Brisbane studios, Bates Smart brings projects and ideas to life through a rigorous, astute and highly collaborative design approach.

Bates Smart says that as a practice, it understands the social, cultural, sustainability and economic forces currently shaping communities and their impact on the built environment.

Its approach is not simply about making big gestures: it is about "nurturing and developing every size of project and all its elements, until the details complement and enhance the whole."

Image: Rivière (Brisbane) by Bates Smart.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap