Bates Smart has revealed its industrial-meets-luxury design concept for the Park Hotel development in Melbourne.

Located at 360 Little Bourke Street, the 23-storey Park Hotel will include 319 guest rooms and suites, a lobby lounge, concept restaurant and rooftop bar.

According to Bates Smart, the design concept is meant to create a “hidden world of curiosity and discovery deeply embedded in the historical context of the site”.

The design team looked deeply into the rich industrial history surrounding the site, an area known as ‘Kirk’s Bazaar’ in the 1840s. The land was used as a horse-trading yard, stables and forge for a number of decades until the 1920s.

The characters and history uncovered in Bates Smart’s research led to a design concept that balances industrial and luxury styling to create an intimate venue where locals and travellers can move through a layering of art, historical pieces and storytelling.

The guest arrival experience has been designed to celebrate Melbourne’s laneway culture through the integration of the lobby bar and restaurant. The hotel will also include a number of professional spaces that can cater for anything from large corporate events to small meetings.

