Bates Smart gets slightly shorter 435 Bourke Street approved

Designed for Cbus Property, the 49-storey, 59,000sqm tower is to define the prominent corner of Queen and Bourke Streets in Melbourne, as a sustainable skyscraper.

As previously reported on by Architecture & Design, Bates Smart’s now 130m-shorter tower is still tall in the sense of solving Melbourne’s need for office space.

Cian Davis, Bates Smart Director says that the significance of the site required a creative solution that is both respectful and in sync with today’s ever-changing and vibrant world.

“435 Bourke Street provides a holistic approach to city-making through its architectural and urban strategy. We were focused on ensuring that the building elevates the overall experience of the city.”

The building targets a Platinum WELL rating, designed to achieve a 5.5 Star NABERS office base building rating and a 6 Star Green Star Design.

"The building will be a pioneering project for Melbourne, responding to the future workforce and CBD. Premium workplace offerings, sustainability, wellness, connection to nature and productivity are emphasised in the building’s design and performance. Features include internal vertical villages, 900 sqm of outdoor terraces and a dedicated wellness hub," says Bates Smart.

Image: Bates Smart