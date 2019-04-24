Is the Bates Smart-designed Macquarie Exchange the future of business parks?

The future of Sydney’s Macquarie Park is set to be transformed by Frasers Property Australia and Winten Property Group with what is being called Australia’s first ‘Community Business District’ – the $750 million Macquarie Exchange.

Located at the entrance to Macquarie Park’s new Metro station, Macquarie Exchange comprises 74,093 sqm of commercial (net lettable area), 5,693 sqm of retail including a proposed childcare centre and gym and a central park with over 2,200 sqm of green space.

When completed, over 7,000 employees will work in the urban hub designed by Bates Smart.

Philip Vivian, director at Bates Smart says, “Macquarie Exchange is designed to be an authentic urban environment that is rich in human spaces. An urban plaza, pocket park, retail laneway, roof terraces and north facing balconies provide new destinations for workers and locals alike. A green heart acts as a focal point for leisure and work pursuits. This is where city and soul unite in a new kind of urban hub, where pieces of city making come together to create a rich urban experience.”

The A-Grade office building with interconnecting spaces via the stairs and floors, boasts several key features including flexible floorplate sizes (1,500 to over 2,150 sqm) and leasing arrangements, an outdoor urban plaza and central park, retail laneway and onsite health and wellbeing facilities.

A full-time Community Manager will be dedicated to creating connections utilising state-of-the-art technology in the smart buildings to build community engagement. Building concierge services will also be provided.

Winter gardens designed with voids to create break-out spaces and maximise natural lighting feature in MQX 1, while MQX 2, 3 and 4 include rooftop office and terrace spaces, outdoor terraces fronting the streets and access to the winter garden overlooking the park.

Activated public spaces and inspirational urban art will intertwine in the central park area.

The urban hub will have a WELL Silver and Core rating, a 5 Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia and a minimum 5 Star NABERS rating.

Macquarie Exchange is easily accessible to several major transport routes, while it

is easily accessible to major arterials including the M2, M4, M7 and Lane Cove Tunnel. It is also situated on two major arterials – Lane Cove Road and Waterloo Road.

Sydney CBD is within a 12-kilometre car journey and Parramatta is a short 13-kilometre commute while bus stops adjoin the site with access to 30 different routes.

Development approval is expected in August 2019.