Australian design firm Bates Smart has won the City of Sydney’s Design Excellence competition to design a new commercial development at Green Square.

The development will be a combination of public space, retail, workplace and transport and will serve the growing local community of Green Square.

Commercial city fringe developments are becoming increasingly important to the future of work in Sydney, allowing for greater focus on workplace wellbeing and being able to integrate with the surrounding urban context, while providing workspace that’s very different to commercial tower floorplates.

Bates Smart director Philip Vivian says the development is a win for the area.

“The design creates the civic landmark entry that Green Square needs. The city fringe location, alongside the connection to Green Square’s train station, provides a unique opportunity to create a fringe precinct that invigorates its context and sets the precedent for the workplace of the future.”

The building’s design pays tribute to the sawtooth industrial architecture witnessed within Green Square. Consisting of two adjoining pieces, they are eventually joined together by a ‘social heart’ made of timber that encourages connectivity and collaboration, the design best reflects the parameters set by local council.

The jury tasked with selecting the winner of the competition describes the design as “an interesting built form, particularly due to the splayed rooftop and height. The Panel unanimously considers that the proposed scheme provides the best response and was capable of achieving design excellence.”

Bates Smart hopes to achieve a NABERS Water 4.5 Star rating, a Green Star 5 Star rating and a WELL Building Silver rating or higher once completed.

Images: Supplied