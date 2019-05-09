Bates Smart-designed Capitol Grand Tower complete

The Bates Smart-designed Capitol Grand Tower, part of Multiplex’s $800 million Capital Grand development, is now complete.

Located on the corner of Toorak Road and Chapel Street in Melbourne’s CBD, the development consists of two luxury residential towers including a total of 400 apartments, Capitol Grand Tower and the 50-storey LK Tower.

Capitol Grand Tower consists of 88 luxury apartments across 10 levels.

A range of innovative techniques were used during construction, including:

The use of cantilevered offset grillages on cranes to minimise impact to the permanent structure

Temporary shield structure to protect overhead services during crane lifts from Chapel Street

The installation of the facade behind formwork protection screens to mitigate the risk of falling objects.

Key design features include undulating balustrades with a unique frit pattern, high end finishes, appliances and fixtures and fittings throughout the tower.

ESD features include solar panels and rainwater harvesting technology on the roof which will assist with watering the landscaped podium area.

The final stage of the project is due for completion in late 2019.