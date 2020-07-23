Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Barry Wark imagines an 'urban cliff' of growing plants for Glasgow School of Art extension
shareShare

Barry Wark imagines an 'urban cliff' of growing plants for Glasgow School of Art extension

With a proposal inspired by Scottish castles and biophilic design, Barry Wark shares his idea of how to rebuild Glasgow School of Art.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

23 Jul 2020 2m read View Author

Barry-Wark-imagines-an-urban-cliff-of-growing-plan-1732010876.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

With a proposal inspired by Scottish castles and biophilic design, Barry Wark shares his idea of how to rebuild Glasgow School of Art.

Originally designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the art nouveau building was first built between 1897 and 1909. serving as a renowned art and architecture school for decades, the structure was severely damaged during fires in both 2014 and 2018.

Barry Wark‘s scheme proposes the redevelopment of the building and its neighbour to create a new art school alongside a series of public spaces and gardens.

The existing façade is retained and restores key interiors and circulation paths to replicate the tour routes pre the 2014 fire.

The studio spaces are moved into the extension creating a void that provides a public space for events, gatherings, and exhibitions.

The extension is composed of studio spaces as well as zones reserved exclusively for plant colonisation, which aim to bring notions of wilderness into the city.

The building’s façade is characterized by its folded geometry with multiple seams on every element. This intricate geometry exists to encourage the propagation of vegetation from seeds dispersed there by the wind.

The result is plant growth in a wild and nondeterminate manner inspired by the urban cliff hypothesis, which ‘predicts that a large proportion of spontaneously colonising organisms in cities originate in rare and geographically marginal rock outcrop habitats (Larson et al., 2004).’

In addition to taking inspiration from the castles and megalithic architecture of scotland, the design also makes further reference to the original building.

Rather than proposing a definite solution, this scheme by wark looks to stimulate future conversation about the art school two years after the second fire.

It takes the position that a new block wide development offering new forms of public spaces and gardens in Glasgow’s city center could be preferable to a total faithful reconstruction.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap