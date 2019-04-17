Lendlease announces that Daramu House, their second timber building in Barangaroo, has reached its top floor, officially marking its structural completion.

Built in just seven months, Daramu House, which means ‘tree’ house in the Aboriginal Language, is constructed from approximately 1,750 pieces of timber.

Located at 1 Sussex St., the timber building consisting of six floors and offering 10,000sqm of commercial space, will be leased by global shared workspace company WeWork to accommodate over 2,000 member companies in high-quality office space.

Daramu House also includes about 680 square metres of retail space on the ground floor. The building is expected to be ready for occupation in late 2019.

Daramu House sits next to International House Sydney – Australia’s first commercial building constructed from timber. Made from approximately 2,500 cubic metres of cross laminated timber and 2,200 cubic metres of glulam, the building will include a 130-kilowatt solar array integrated with a rooftop garden.

The new timber building is a collaboration between Lendlease’s development, construction and funds management segments and will be owned by a Lendlease managed entity, Daramu House Trust.

Leanne Boyle, executive general manager, Barangaroo South, Lendlease, says, “Daramu House is the last piece of the puzzle for Barangaroo South’s commercial precinct, where we have created the CBD’s next generation of sustainable workplaces.

“The precinct is a one stop shop, with commercial, retail, residential, public and open space working together to create a place where people want to work, live and play.

“When we work together to leverage our expertise across Lendlease, including development, construction, and investments, we can achieve great things. This building is another example of our integrated model in action.

“We’re excited to be welcoming WeWork to Barangaroo early next year. This workplace innovator joins a long list of companies now working in our precinct including Accenture, Origin Energy and PwC.”

Balder Tol, general manager, WeWork added, “We’re delighted to be alongside Lendlease shaping the precinct’s future identity by creating a place that activates and supports the future of work, life and play.

“The structural completion of Daramu House is a significant milestone for WeWork in Australia. We can’t wait to add Barangaroo to our fast-growing Australian portfolio, and offer our member companies of all sectors and scales another location within which to flourish.

“We understand that a well-curated environment can have a very positive contribution, not only to productivity, but to personal wellbeing as well – from desks to offices and entire headquarters, we look forward to expanding our diverse and vibrant community to 1 Sussex St.”