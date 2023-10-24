A luxury coastal holiday home that’s more landscape than house was honoured with an Award of Excellence in the Gardens category at the recent Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2023 National Awards.

The Banksia House in Queensland’s Kings Beach designed by 7b landscapes + interiors was crowned the best garden in Australia, with the landscape architect and architect (Majstorovic Architecture) collaborating to create a harmonious connection between nature and structure. Gardens, courtyards and paths seamlessly intertwine with the building with plants consuming the house and imbuing it with a softer, more human feel.

The Banksia House moves away from the idea of the conventional luxury holiday home by creating an experience for the residents to connect with family, friends and the natural environment. With the landscape given priority in the design, each internal space is connected to a garden either visually or physically. Everyday activities such as cooking, dining, lounging, sleeping and bathing can happen either in or outdoors.

Multiple fireplaces and fire-pits feature in the garden, while two outdoor showers enveloped in creeping ficus, a concrete outdoor bath, and ensuite showers that open to private courtyards give the illusion of bathing in a rainforest.

7b landscapes + interiors’ Kirsti Sheldon says the meaningful specification of native plants creates a distinctly Australian residential garden character.

“Homes in South East Queensland often have intensely tropical gardens, with homeowners (even landscape designers) feeling this is the best, or only, way to achieve a lush, holiday resort-style garden,” she says. “We sought to demonstrate that a layered native garden is perhaps more successful, in addition to being more culturally and climatically relevant and sustainable.”

The predominant use of native plants minimises both upkeep and water usage, ensuring a sustainable future.

The jury says: “Banksia House demonstrates a highly cohesive collaboration between the project teams to create a timeless residence that seamlessly blends nature and home. The design responds to the clifftop coastal setting with a fortress-like robustness of industrial details, coalesced with a diverse mix of textures, tones and patterns. The strategic use of natural and raw materials, along with the predominantly native coastal vegetation selection, will ensure that the home embraces its exposure to the weather and improves with age.”

Image credits: Best Garden; Banksia House, Kings Beach; Architects: 7b landscapes + interiors; Photographer Credit: Marnie Hawson