Architects use cable cars as a way to integrate public transport into buildings
Architects use cable cars as a way to integrate public transport into buildings

HAS Design and Research has revealed their vision for a new mixed use public space designed as part of an architectural competition.
HAS Design and Research has revealed their vision for a new mixed use public space designed as part of an architectural competition.

HAS’ proposed design for ‘Bangkok Civic Center’ responds to the excessive urban development in Bangkok, and seeks to create a public space that establishes a connection with nature and brings people closer to a natural environment.

The proposed design features a 180-metre tall tower with two distinct halves. While one half has a stacked stone appearance with substantial greenery to reflect the connection to nature, the other half has a mirrored facade with multiple cable car lines connecting the building to the green site in the city’s central business district. The tower has a total built-up area of 46,500 square metres.

Rising 35 floors above the ground with three basements set aside for car parking, the tower is further divided into three distinct zones and a rooftop section.

The Low Zone, comprising the first 10 floors, includes a lobby that connects to the green park with spaces for a botanical exhibition and a public reading/ co-working space. A public library, coffee shop, food court, gallery and a media library are also part of this zone.

The Mid Zone, stretching from the 11th floor to the 24th floor, earmarks spaces for offices, a sky lobby and co-working space, and a seminar hall.

The High Zone (25-32 floors) includes a cultural playhouse, multifunctional theatre, sky wedding hall, and a souvenir shop.

The rooftop, comprising floors 33-35, proposes to have a helipad, observatory, cable car station and a sky restaurant.

Image credit: HAS Design and Research

