Plus Architecture unveils designs for Ballarat Station Southside Precinct regeneration

Designs for the progressive regeneration within the Ballarat Station Southside Precinct were unveiled recently, with the project set to deliver an inclusive civic heart for the city comprising of hospitality, retail, office and community spaces.

Designed by Australasian architectural practice Plus Architecture for the Nigro Group, the development will see the 22,000sqm site at the northern edge of the CBD, encompassing 116-122 Lydiard Street and 8-10 Mair Street, regenerated into a thriving hub for Ballarat residents and visitors.

The mixed-use precinct will further form a new link between Ballarat Station and Ballarat CBD, via Lydiard Street and Coffee Palace Lane, stitching together a previously disconnected section of the CBD with new pedestrian pathways, arcades, and a proposed bridge from the Station South Plaza.

The development, which is rooted in key principles of community, sustainability, and First Nations histories and futures, will be a welcome addition to the regional city, acting as both a welcome from the train station and becoming a destination in its own right, says Plus Architecture director Ian Briggs.

“With such a pivotal site location, we saw this as an opportunity to create a progressive design that is truly tailored for the needs of the growing and increasingly diverse population of Ballarat,” Briggs said.

“Referencing heritage while delivering a 21st-century transport gateway and ‘destination station’, the project will act as a gateway to Ballarat – a place that celebrates coming together, encouraging people to visit, stay, and engage with what the city has to offer.”

The development plans for the precinct include:

Restoration of a renaissance revival bluestone building at 122 Lydiard Street North and the adjacent triple front commercial terrace row at 116-120, which will feature premium hospitality and wellness amenity

An industrial-inspired 104-key hotel positioned behind the heritage Lydiard Street frontage and facing Coffee Palace Lane will provide an elegant blend of heritage and contemporary

South of the hotel and addressing the 8-10 Mair Street interface, a state-of-the-art 6000sqm office will offer a variety of workspaces

Despite the 6-metre sloped site, the development will be fully accessible with design features such as ramps, lifts, and tiered public spaces that will feature edible native gardens.

The project will play an important role in the ongoing revitalisation of the city as it gears up for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which is expected to deliver a $3 billion boost to the Victorian economy, and could see as many as 40,000 people travelling to each of the four regional sites.

“It will be a landmark first point of engagement for visitors to the city – the face of a re-energised Ballarat that will make a strong statement for what Ballarat has to offer current and future generations,” Briggs said.

Ambitious environmental design standards have been set for Plus Architecture’s most sustainable mixed-use project in Victoria, with key goals including a 5-Star NABERS Rating for the hotel and 5.5 for the workplace, and a 4-star Green Star Buildings Rating, in tandem with Carbon Neutral and Fossil Fuel Free certifications.

Developed in consultation with Wadawurrung Traditional Owners, the precinct promises an immersive experience for visitors as they engage with traditional culture through QR codes incorporated within core congregation areas, in addition to aesthetic elements such as paving patterns that respectfully echo First Nations art and design.

Development plans have been submitted to the City of Ballarat Council with Nigro Group currently in the process of seeking expressions of interest for the project.