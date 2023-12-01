94 Feet’s Open Court, a $70 million commercial precinct designed by WMK Architecture and Techne, aims to reimagine the conventions of the atypical commercial office.

Located at Balaclava, the office will cater to progressive businesses looking to cater for new work modes within Melbourne’s inner south-east. Open Court will comprise 6,000 sqm of premium office space across six levels, further supporting hybrid working models, of which Australia is a world leader in.

Architecturally speaking, exposed steel, timber and an abundance of natural light create a contemporary form. Fusing modernist capabilities with old-world charm, the office is already garnering interest from a number of potential tenants.

“It’s not surprising that Australia is leading the way in terms of hybrid work, we are a nation that values work-life balance, but studies have shown remote work can also lead to isolation, loneliness and increased workloads,” says 94 Feet Managing Director, Dean Rzechta.

“It’s about finding a middle ground, workers don’t want to spend a lot of time commuting, they want the comforts of home, yet they want to feel connected. There is a whole cohort of workers in the Bayside area who don’t want to commute to the CBD but want a well-designed office that is flexible, highly connected and offers a few extra perks in the form of amenities; this is the gap Open Court is filling.”

Future tenants will gain access to a number of first-rate amenities, including a rooftop basketball court, produce garden, EV charging bays and five-star end-of-trip facilities. Everyday essentials sit in close proximity, as does the nearby Balaclava train station.

“Open Court is attracting an affluent professional workforce that would otherwise be attracted to competing CBD fringe suburban office precincts such as Cremorne, Richmond, Abbotsford and Collingwood,” Rzechta continues.

Open Court is currently under construction and is due to open its doors in March 2024. To learn more, visit opencourt.melbourne.