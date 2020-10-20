‘Bala’ residential retreat offers a wellness approach to luxury apartment living

Buying a property is a life-changing moment, but it could have long health term benefits for residents moving into a new boutique development in Neutral Bay.

The stunning residential project ‘Bala’ by Sun Property Group (SPG) has officially just launched with a traditional soil turning event held under strict COVID19 conditions.

Located at 12-14 Grosvenor Street Neutral Bay, Bala is due for completion by Spring 2021.

The event marks a key milestone for the project and signals the realisation of an innovative vision for the site.

With its elegant curved façade and generous balcony space, the low-rise apartments by award winning A+ Design Group, focus on privacy, connectivity and accessibility.

On site classes, such as meditation, will be held in the development’s community gardens to help residents ‘find balance’ in their lives.

“We chose the name ‘Bala’ as an abbreviated form of ‘balance’ - as our aim is to create an environment where people can find their perfect harmony,” says Cameron Johnson, General Manager of SPG.

“Our focus is to create homes where customers will want to not just live but thrive. During this challenging 2020, it is evident that people want more than an apartment complex, they want their own retreat.

“Our team has been incredibly tireless in their commitment and care of this project; it is something that we really hold close to our hearts and we can’t wait to embark on making it a reality.”

SPG has also partnered with Osana Healthcare which takes a long-term prevention approach to wellbeing. Residents will be given a one-year membership to their nearby clinic in Cremorne providing annual screening for nutrition, exercise and mental health. They can also access lifestyle classes such as art therapy, strength exercise and group pilates.

The pet friendly development also includes a landscaped designed activity zone where residents can undertake their own planting for added relaxation. There will also be a communal barbecue area.

“This is a unique opportunity to not only move into a property that will become a tranquil retreat but also take steps to improve your overall health – it fair to say that this is a move that will improve quality of life,” Johnson says.

Six of the 19 apartments have already sold prior to construction commencement - many to owner-occupier downsizing couples from larger Lower North Shore properties seeking convenience, location and luxury.

Prices range from $1.695M for a 96sqm two bedroom + study apartment with parking, storage and 11sqm of outdoor space on level 1 up to $4.125M for a 149sqm three bedroom + study with parking, storage and 50 sqm of outdoor space on level 3.

The luxury properties will feature open plan living and dining spaces plus premium kitchens with Calacatta stone benches and Miele appliances. Bathrooms have been designed to be private ‘sanctuaries’ while the bedrooms will include carpet flooring, sleek storage and glazed sliding glass doors.

Private gardens and balconies extend off the bedrooms and living areas. The complex will also include secure parking plus storage and a passenger lift with CCTV servicing all residential floors.

Purchasers will be able to have an input into the interior designs, as well as furniture options through Coco Republic.

SPG is proud to keep up their tradition of a ground turning ceremony, even with restricted numbers due to social distancing. The event observed strict protocols and limited guests to 20 on site.

“The ground turning ceremony is always a special event for us – it marks the next chapter of this journey and the transformation of the site,” Johnson says.