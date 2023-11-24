Plans have been submitted to the City of Sydney to convert a rear stage area at the Sydney Lyric theatre in Pyrmont into an exclusive performance venue for intimate shows accommodating up to 630 attendees.

Foundation Theatres, which owns and operates the Lyric along with the Capitol Theatre, has submitted a development application to the Council to modify the under-utilised backstage space, which is currently used for changing sets and costumes for main stage shows as well as a storage space for props.

Designed by Altis Architecture, the space will be transformed into a boutique performance venue featuring a retractable seating configuration to allow 360 seated patrons or up to 630 standing attendees in a flat floor operating mode. The self-contained theatre will have its own dressing rooms and other back-of-house facilities, and will share the Lyric’s existing foyer entrances.

The $10 million remodelling project is expected to be ready for launch into Sydney’s theatre scene by the end of next year.

According to Foundation Theatres CEO Graeme Kearns, the new theatre space addresses a critical demand in Sydney for a venue that can host emerging works and performers. The remodelled venue will offer a platform for contemporary music, drama, cabaret and comedy shows, he added.

Opened in 1997, the Sydney Lyric is one of Australia’s newest and most innovative theatres and a staple of the NSW musical theatre scene. The $18 million renovation in 2018 to the auditorium, foyers, bars, ticketing and merchandising facilities enhanced the patron experience and provided world-leading flexibility of space through multiple seating configurations from 1350 to 2000 seats.

Image: Supplied