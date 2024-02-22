BVN has been revealed as the winner of the City of Sydney’s Design Excellence Competition for Buildings G & H at Ashmore Estate, developed by Coronation Property.

Forming part of the wider $1.5 billion Erskineville Village project, approximately 380 new dwellings will be created across the two buildings united by a communal hub. The hub, which includes co-working spaces, community rooms, swimming pool, alfresco dining areas spread over multiple levels, large landscaped outdoor retreats with outdoor kitchens plus wellness facilities, aims to provide a-grade amenity to residents.

A finer urban grain conceived within the design plans will encourage movement and interaction amongst community members. Geologic and industrial materials mimic the regenerative narrative of the precinct.

BVN Principal Phillip Rossington says the people-centric, landscape-driven design will create an ideal residential precinct for future residents.

“Build-to-rent projects like this should prioritise elevating the resident experience beyond the lobby and their front door. There is a real opportunity to design for higher density that fosters social connection and builds community,” he says.

“The transition from a place for industry back to a place for people will be both transformative and regenerative.”

Coronation Managing Director Joseph Nahas says he is delighted to be collaborating with one of the country’s foremost architecture firms.

“Coronation is committed to the Erskineville community and delivering a quality, community-led precinct. We’re excited about our first partnership with BVN, not the least because it marks the final step in Erskineville Village’s urban transformation plan,” he says.

“This is a significant milestone in the $1.5 billion redevelopment project, which will deliver extensive retail, the future 7,500sqm 'McPherson Park' and 'Kooka Walk' a 20-metre-wide pedestrian-friendly walkway,” he added.

“The Erskineville Village precinct will also deliver approximately 1,000 BTR residences through our sister brand Nation, offering housing choice and diversity on the City of Sydney’s fringe.”

Once complete, the 50,000 sqm Erskineville Village will provide 1,000 BTR residences, six boutique terraces and premium retail, dining and public amenity. The entire precinct is expected to reach completion in 2026.