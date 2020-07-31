BVN wins Sydney’s City Tattersalls Club redesign competition

BVN has won the right to redesign Sydney’s iconic 125-year-old City Tattersalls Club.

In their decision the jury also noted the expressed intentions of BVN’s team to collaborate closely with FJMT, the nominated architect underseeing rejuvenation of the heritage components of the building, to ensure a rich integration of the tower with the existing structures below - an essential consideration of the site’s overall redevelopment.

The jury noted that BVN’s innovative design was selected as the unanimous winner by a panel of six jurors after several weeks of careful consideration for what would respectfully integrate with the building’s heritage components and further improve Sydney’s city centre.

The winning design was also commended for its well-considered podium that creates a sophisticated connection between the ground-floor Club facilities and the new tower above, resulting in a considered, elegant, and holistic overall composition to the project.

BVN’s proposed 49-storey tower produces a contemporary and calm facade that would add an elegant, landmark structure to Sydney’s iconic city skyline.

“We focused on making great places to live and stay whilst adding to the architectural richness of both the Club and the City. Our scheme seeks to create an elegant and sophisticated tower that greatly enhances the Club’s presence and identity in the City, linking street to sky to Harbour to Place,” says Matthew Blair and Phillip Rossington, principal architects at BVN.

Commenting on the winning BVN design, FJMT’s design director, Richard Francis-Jones, says, “This is a wonderful vision for the integration of city apartments, hotel, and the unique City Tattersalls Club in a sustainable and inspiring new urban complex. BVN's insightful concept for a tower characterised by lightness, floating above a more solid hotel podium will form a gentle back drop and transition with the landmark heritage buildings of Pitt Street. It is a great concept and we are looking forward to working with BVN to realise a project both of sensitivity and landmark quality.”

The design competition’s full shortlist of competing architects included five of Australia’s most renowned firms; Hassell, Bates Smart, SJB, BVN, Candalepas Associates, as well as leading international architecture practice DP Architects.

The City Tattersalls Club redevelopment is a joint-venture project undertaken by a consortium led by Singapore-based First Sponsor Group Limited and ICD Property – in collaboration with the City Tattersalls Club.

“The Club has been a longstanding location for our members over several generations. We have always strived to provide exemplary entertainment facilities and this redevelopment will allow us to significantly upgrade our existing Club offering and play a part in re-activating the economy. We are extremely excited to be working along the consortium led by First Sponsor and ICD Property, and the BVN team, to deliver the amazing transformation of our great Club,” says City Tattersalls Club CEO Marcelo A. Veloz.

After a successful international design competition, the development group is now working towards finalising design details with BVN in preparation for submission of a Stage 2 DA later this year.

Image: Supplied