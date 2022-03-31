Award-winning global architectural practice BVN Architecture and Alice Springs architecture firm Susan Dugdale & Associates have been awarded the $7.175 million tender to design the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs, Northern Territory.

Chansey Paech, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Northern Territory Government said that the appointments aim to blend the best of international and national experience with local expertise.

The news follows the announcement of a $250 million investment into Alice Springs, with $150 million allocated for the delivery of the National Aboriginal Art Gallery.

BVN Architecture has extensive experience in urban design and master planning, as well as commercial, residential and public projects, while Susan Dugdale & Associates has delivered a range of innovative projects for Aboriginal organisations in Alice Springs and across Central Australia and the Barkly.

The National Aboriginal Art Gallery will showcase, celebrate and interpret Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. Through the medium of artistic and creative expression, the Gallery will share the stories of the world’s oldest continuous culture, brought together under one roof in the heart of the nation and the birthplace of contemporary Aboriginal art.

“The National Aboriginal Art Gallery will be an iconic example of architectural excellence that will be the jewel in Mparntwe’s crown,” Paech said.

“BVN Architecture and Susan Dugdale & Associates possess the flair and experience to deliver an innovative, exciting design that reflects the natural, spectacular beauty unique to our home here in the heart of Australia.

“The Gallery will celebrate Aboriginal art and showcase its creative aesthetic and cultural significance to domestic and international audiences. Much like experiencing Uluru, experiencing the Gallery will be a must for all visitors to Central Australia,” he added.

Additionally, the much-anticipated Kwatye water play space will be incorporated into the area surrounding the gallery.

The design is expected to be finalised by late 2023, with the process involving significant stakeholder and community input.

Image: https://camd.org.au/national-aboriginal-arts-culture-gallery/