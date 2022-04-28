Logo
BVN recognised as great place to work once more
BVN has placed on the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list for a second time, with the practice consistently looking to invest in the wellbeing of its staff.
Jarrod Reedie
28 Apr 2022 1m read View Author

BVN Architecture has placed on the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work list for a second time, with the practice consistently looking to invest in the wellbeing of its staff.

The practice’s ‘100% Human’ people strategy looks to place people at the forefront of the business.

With four studios in London, Sydney, New York and Brisbane, all four studios collaborate and catch up with one another via video link on a regular basis, with no barriers being placed on who works on what and where.

BVN says it looks for talent who are a culture add as opposed to a culture fit. The practice looks for passionate people with big ideas and support their colleagues.

Fostering a social culture, the practice also looks to offer quiet activities such as online yoga and book clubs, as well as personalised check-ins to ensure the wellbeing of employees.

The practice says it looks to support vision, ambition, creativity and vulnerability, and describes it as an honour to be recognised as one of the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work.

Image: https://www.newcastle.edu.au/school/architecture-and-built-environment/showcasing-architecture-school-and-industry/bvn-sydney-studio

