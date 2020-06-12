BVN designs new sustainable precinct for ANU

BVN has created a series of flexible and sustainable places which have been rewarded with four wins and a commendation at AIA ACT Awards.

By rethinking our places of education and their relationship with our cities, BVN says that it has integrated the Australian National University’s (ANU) place into Canberra’s urban fabric, highlighting the importance of public architecture and the connection to the public realm.

Challenging traditional teaching norms and providing a flexible, ‘loose fit’ 24/7 peer-based learning environment, were key drivers to deliver adaptability for ANU’s changing pedagogical needs, offering longevity through flexibility.

The innovative use of cross laminated and glue laminated timber enabled BVN to deliver an exemplary sustainability outcome achieving world leadership sustainability whilst meeting extraordinarily tight timeframes. By minimising the impact to the environment and prioritising the health and wellbeing of its occupants BVN has designed places that people want to spend time in, that are places of longevity, sustainability and offer a connection to country and landscape.

Overall, BVN won awards in the following categories.

Public Architecture Kambri Precinct ANU

Public domain by Lahznimmo architects and ASPECT Studios

“This ambitious and transformational project provides demonstrable public benefits to the broader city. Conceived as a new heart for the Australian National University, the architecture works seamlessly with the urban and landscape design objectives.”

Urban Design Kambri Precinct ANU

Lahznimmo architects and ASPECT Studios

“Careful attention to every aspect of the precinct is evident throughout. A study in multi-layered activation cleverly resolves the competing public and private realms.”

Educational Architecture Marie Reay Teaching Centre ANU

“This project offers a user centred approach to learning environments which is adaptable to the ANU’s changing pedagogical needs.”

The highest award in the Sustainable Architecture category – The Derek Wrigley Award for the Marie Reay Teaching Centre ANU

“The building’s lifecycle impact has been assessed against the global footprint networks sustainability metric and it’s expected to achieve the world’s best practice rating for ecological footprint.”

Commendation for Commercial Architecture Di Riddell Student Centre ANU

“This is a well resolved example of contemporary campus building which promotes interaction with the public realm.”

Image: Supplied