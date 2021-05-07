Leading Australian architecture studio BVN has been engaged by the Brisbane Archdiocese to design a new eight-storey commercial office building adjacent to the state-heritage-listed St. Patrick’s Church in Fortitude Valley.

To be located on the south-eastern part of the existing Morgan Street block, the mixed use building will include 11,000 square metres of office space as well as a function space, communal rooftop and public area. BVN’s design aims to respond to the historical and cultural significance of the Brisbane church as well as the urban setting of Fortitude Valley.

A code assessable development application has been lodged with Brisbane City Council. BVN has designed a contemporary, flexible and sustainable building for the 21st century, with the design simultaneously responding to the church’s exterior. The development will also include two basement levels to accommodate 132 car parking spaces and 115 bike spaces.

Built around 1880-1882 in the Gothic style, St. Patrick’s Church is a local landmark listed on the Queensland Heritage Register.