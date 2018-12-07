Logo
BVN delivers a modernistic & sustainable Melbourne office
BVN delivers a modernistic & sustainable Melbourne office

Frasers Property and the GPT Wholesale Office Fund, have revealed a new cutting-edge lobby redesign at 2 Southbank Boulevard in Melbourne’s Freshwater Place, courtesy of BVN.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

2_Southbank_Bvd_201.jpg

BVN says that the “carefully considered design balances premium finishes with an inclusive and timeless feel that provides a first-class entry experience for all guests and employees of the building.”

Sally Campbell, senior practice director, BVN, says, “To reposition the building as a 21st century asset equipped to meet the demands of a shifting workplace landscape, we needed to consider the provision of new types of space and new models of operation. Service models that capture a flexible and holistic approach are gaining in popularity, and appeal to a wider tenant mix to create a healthy building community.”

Freshwater Place operates as a 5.5 Star NABERS building (with green power) or 4.5 Star NABERS without green power.

According to BVN, the sustainability initiatives include:

  • Daily online monitoring of energy and water consumption;
  • Solar panels providing solar hot water heating;
  • Base building lighting replaced with LED lighting throughout;
  • New office lighting also LED and motion sensor controlled; and
  • Implement a five-stage heating program to cope with various types of weather conditions in Melbourne to further reduce gas consumption.
