BVN delivers a modernistic & sustainable Melbourne office

BVN delivers a modernistic & sustainable Melbourne officeFrasers Property and the GPT Wholesale Office Fund, have revealed a new cutting-edge lobby redesign at 2 Southbank Boulevard in Melbourne’s Freshwater Place, courtesy of BVN.
Frasers Property and the GPT Wholesale Office Fund, have revealed a new cutting-edge lobby redesign at 2 Southbank Boulevard in Melbourne’s Freshwater Place, courtesy of BVN.
BVN says that the “carefully considered design balances premium finishes with an inclusive and timeless feel that provides a first-class entry experience for all guests and employees of the building.”
Sally Campbell, senior practice director, BVN, says, “To reposition the building as a 21st century asset equipped to meet the demands of a shifting workplace landscape, we needed to consider the provision of new types of space and new models of operation. Service models that capture a flexible and holistic approach are gaining in popularity, and appeal to a wider tenant mix to create a healthy building community.”
“To reposition the building as a 21st century asset equipped to meet the demands of a shifting workplace landscape, we needed to consider the provision of new types of space and new models of operation. Service models that capture a flexible and holistic approach are gaining in popularity, and appeal to a wider tenant mix to create a healthy building community."
Freshwater Place operates as a 5.5 Star NABERS building (with green power) or 4.5 Star NABERS without green power.
According to BVN, the sustainability initiatives include:
- Daily online monitoring of energy and water consumption;
- Solar panels providing solar hot water heating;
- Base building lighting replaced with LED lighting throughout;
- New office lighting also LED and motion sensor controlled; and
- Implement a five-stage heating program to cope with various types of weather conditions in Melbourne to further reduce gas consumption.
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot