BVN blitzes the 2020 NSW Architecture Awards

BVN has won five prestigious awards at the 2020 NSW Architecture Awards, including the NSW Premier’s Prize, the Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture, the William E Kemp Award for Educational Architecture and the Public Architecture award.

Learning spaces, both in education and their role in libraries, have been a design focus of BVN’s for several years. BVN has built a growing reputation and recognition around how we re-imagine the role of learning spaces, designing libraries and educational spaces that are adaptable for the future.

Marrickville Library picked up three awards - winner of the NSW Premier’s Prize, the Milo Dunphy Award for Sustainable Architecture and the award for Public Architecture.

The Marrickville Library development sought to maximise opportunities for urban revitalisation through the re-use of an old building into a new library. This previously abandoned hospital campus and ward block was reorganised and transformed into a new public hub, now known as Patyegarang Place.

The transformation of the former heritage listed Marrickville hospital building, into a new library, shows the innovation and successful repurposing of space. The community’s vision for the new library called for a diverse and accessible community space, demonstrating leadership in technology and sustainability, through its design, programs and services. The design creates a new civic precinct that extends beyond the traditional role of the library and is an inclusive and welcoming place for all.

Marrickville Library is uncompromising with regards to sustainability. Recycled elements, materials and design features have resulted in a 25 precent reduction in energy use. The adaptive reuse of the old hospital building ensures its cultural rehabilitation and represents a responsible and sustainable response to the environmental cost of new construction. The building is a true example of sustainable construction and ongoing operation, with an abundance of natural light, incorporation of natural/mixed-mode ventilation as well as the use of sustainable timber and recycled bricks. The materials selected for the design, sought to maximise reuse, as well as renewable and low embodied energy materials.

Awarded the prestigious William E Kemp Award for Educational Architecture, the MLC Senior Centre represents the strength of a long-term relationship. BVN's journey with the school has matured to a stage where a shared vision can be delivered built on trust and collaboration, resulting in an exciting, and symbiotic partnership.

The new Senior Centre at MLC School is part of the overall Master Plan for the MLC Burwood campus. The Senior Centre is a new four storey building, designed much like an office building, allowing for future flexibility as learning pedagogies change overtime. A new external spine to link the new building, the courtyards and the remaining buildings on the site, has enabled the topography of the campus to make sense. It draws people through the site and easily introduces the new building and external teaching spaces.

The building offers a variety of different learning spaces—enclosed teaching spaces, open collaborative learning spaces, science laboratories, amphitheatre seating, seminar rooms and quiet rooms, provide staff and students with a flexible, contemporary building. It is focused around an internal, central atrium. The ‘pop-out’ meeting and quiet rooms also project off the atrium and the stairs run through this space as well.

Images: Supplied