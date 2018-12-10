BVN in the running for world's best tall building

A BVN-designed residential tower in Waterloo is in the running for “Best Tall Building Worldwide” in the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) 2019 awards.



Photography by John Gollings

Dubbed Emblem, the building at 52 O’Dea Avenue, Waterloo recently received a CTBUH Award of Excellence for Best Building 100 Metres and Under. This puts it in running for an international award that will be decided at the CTBUH 2019 Tall + Urban Innovation Conference in Shenzhen, China from 8-10 April.

BVN Principal Phillip Rossington together with the client JQZ will present Emblem to the jury, who will initially select Overall Category Winners which will then compete for the title of “Best Tall Building Worldwide”. This prestigious award is given to projects and individuals that have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of tall buildings and the urban environment, and that achieve sustainability at the highest and broadest level.

The 22-storey residential building is the central and connecting element of a large urban rejuvenation that includes two smaller residential buildings designed by different architects flanking it on either side. It connects all three buildings through the underground car park that runs the width of the larger site.

Photography by John Gollings

As the tallest of the three buildings, Emblem contains an elevated park on level 8 offering residents a recreational space with views across the adjoining Wulaba Park to the city skyline, Botany Bay and surrounding suburbs.

A distinctive series of interlocking forms and mirrored voids through the building’s façade enable views, natural light, ventilation and gardens that extend vertically through the main tower lobby and upper floors.

The building has been designed with a strong sustainability agenda that aims to reduce the energy requirements to heat, cool and light each apartment. Features such as high-performance glazing, bespoke external louvre systems and shading and planting ensure energy efficiency while still offering a high level of access to natural light and views.

Previous winners of this award include WOHA Architects and Far East Organization for Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore.