BVN Architecture to showcase refurbished studio at Sydney Open

BVN Architecture will open its doors to the public on Sunday 4 November, showcasing its newly refurbished studio.

According to BVN, the studio was designed based on the concept of a “future workplace”, with its model-making studio, immersive virtual reality collaboration spaces and mobile workstations.

Partly built by robots, the design and mobility allow staff to easily move their workstation and collaboration areas to meet the needs of the day.

“An incubator for ideas and collaboration”, says BVN, the new Sydney studio is an innovative edit of the existing space that has been occupied by the firm since 2010.

Activities on Sunday will include tours of the space, model making and 3D printing demonstrations, as well as virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.

The studio is located at Level 11, 255 Pitt Street (entry via Hilton) and will open between 10am-4pm on Sunday 4 November.

Click here for more information.