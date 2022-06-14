i2C Architects has unveiled renders for BMD Group’s new headquarters in Wynnum in south-east Queensland, which will both connect with and support the community.

The construction company is intent on supporting the region and building strong relationships with clients and stakeholders, with the new headquarters ensuring BMD has an influential presence in the area.

The design process saw i2C delve into the needs and requirements of BMD as a whole, while accounting for future flexibility and evolution of the workplace.

The ground floor melds into Wynnum’s high street through the implementation of a dedicated retail space comprising cafes, boutiques and end of trip facilities, with the five floors above to be used as BMD offices.

i2C Architects Senior Associate, Katie Rankine, says the design draws inspiration from the natural context and ecological connections along the Wynnum foreshore and Moreton Bay.

“The site has the most amazing visual connections to Moreton Bay and its islands. It was imperative to infiltrate and open these into the BMD office levels. The changing colours and vistas of this stunning area will consistently be an extension to the office and its occupants.”

The design has a strong sense of place and context, paying homage to the rich built and Indigenous history of the site. BMD has an internal Indigenous Leader representative and plans to engage a Quandamooka consultant to assist in further design elements and their connections to land, sea and community.

Wynnum is traditionally known as Winnam, the original name for the pandanus fruit. The pandanus tree and coastline is referenced throughout the design through infiltrated battens and perforated materials, with natural light seeping through the building making for an ever-changing experience throughout the day. The colour and material palette reflects the natural earthy tones of the region.

Rankine says the design explores the volumetric geometries of the existing Wynnum Baptist Church which currently sits onsite and how it integrates with the built environment.

“The design itself doesn’t focus so much on the look and feel of the outside of the church, but more so the volumetric experience of the church space internally - visitors can walk in and look up and feel the spaciousness and the calmness,” she says.

i2C Architects will also handle the interiors for the office, ensuring the spaces respond to the architecture and broader vision to create a dynamic workplace that promotes connection and collaboration.

BMD CEO Scott Power says it was important BMD returned to its roots in the region where it was founded over 40 years ago.

“We chose the Wynnum community for our headquarters as we have a lot of history in the area and are excited for its future growth and opportunities. We look forward to continuing supporting and investing in the community, building on our long-term relationships and establishing new connections,” he says..

Construction of the BMD HQ office will commence in late 2022. For more information, visit i2c.com.au.