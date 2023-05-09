Logo
blp parental leave
BLP unveils parental leave package

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), renowned for its commitment to social impact, has announced a parental leave package that will allow its employees to take up to 14 weeks of leave.
09 May 2023

Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), renowned for its commitment to social impact, has announced a parental leave package that will allow its employees to take up to 14 weeks of leave.

The move is a reflection of BLP's dedication to supporting its diverse, multi-generational workforce and recognizing the importance of work-life balance for its employees.

The new parental leave package is designed to provide greater flexibility and support to BLP employees who are starting or expanding their families. The 14-week leave entitlement is available to all eligible employees, irrespective of gender or primary or secondary caregiver status.

BLP says the inclusive approach is in direct alignment with the company’s core values of diversity and inclusivity, and is aware of the changing and evolving needs of its team members.

The practice has introduced similar programs in the past, affirming its commitment to its employees. The firm has a strong track record of investing in its workforce through ongoing professional development, mentoring, and leadership programs. By offering competitive benefits packages, including flexible work arrangements, BLP aims to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

For more information, visit blp.com.au.

