Billard Leece Partnership and Cox Architecture have been successful in their bid to lead the architectural design for the new Bundaberg Hospital in the coastal Queensland town.

The Queensland Government selected the consortium as the preferred bidder to lead the first stage of the $1.2 billion project. The hospital is recognised as BLP’s first major sunshine state project in over 15 years.

"It is a privilege to contribute to the delivery of the new Bundaberg Hospital, a project that will significantly enhance the Queensland region's health infrastructure," says BLP Managing Director Tara Veldman.

The future facility will comprise a six-storey healthcare centre that will provide a number of services, including acute, medical, surgical, and mental health care, as well as emergency and clinical support services, supplemented by essential infrastructure.

"Our proven collaborative history with CPB Contractors is set to continue with this significant project," Veldman says of the construction company it worked with to deliver the Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment in NSW.

"Our shared vision aims to establish a modern, future-proofed health facility that caters to the needs of the Bundaberg community and the wider Wide Bay-Burnett region."

BLP will expand its bustling medical portfolio in Bundaberg, following on from the delivery of the likes of Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, Campbelltown Hospital, Perth Children’s Hospital and the Susan Wakil Health Building at the University of Sydney.

The project is a core element of the Queensland Government's comprehensive $9.78 billion Queensland Health and Hospitals Plan (Capacity Expansion Program).

Design completion for the new Bundaberg Hospital is expected in early 2024, with main construction to follow. For more information, visit www.blp.com.au.