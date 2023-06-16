Logo
BLP brings home awards from the world stage
Billard Leece Partnership’s (BLP) delivery of the Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment project has received international acclaim, receiving top accolades for Mental Health Design and Interior Design & the Arts at the European Healthcare Design Awards.
BLP-brings-home-awards-from-the-world-stage-1732010382.png

The accolades speak to the outstanding design outcomes achieved by the practice in reinvigorating the major health hub in south-west Sydney. The upgraded facility comprises six storeys of mental health services coupled with a backdrop of art to heal and boost the wellbeing of patients. It is recognised as the first facility of its kind in the south-west region to unify mental health services with mainstream health provision.

“We are honoured and extremely proud to receive these awards. Being recognised on the world stage further solidifies our team’s unwavering dedication to creating inclusive, functional, and healing spaces that positively impact patient care,” says BLP Managing Director Tara Veldman.

“We sincerely thank the European Healthcare Design committee for recognising our commitment and the team at Campbelltown Hospital for entrusting us with such a pivotal project in Greater Western Sydney.”

BLP worked alongside the local Dharawal community, artists, and designers to create an environment focused on the wellbeing and comfort of patients, visitors, staff and the community. An indoor avenue, titled Hospital Street, features a collection of works by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists and acts as a mediator between new and existing.

The avenue is awash with natural light and is complemented by food and retail outlets. The atmosphere is calm and welcoming, with a palette of organic materials acknowledging the sensory effects of space on wellbeing.

A new maternity unit, increased medical and surgical services, expanded children’s services and integrated mental health services include the list of new facilities housed within the building. There are new digital operating theatres and procedure rooms, double the number of ICU and maternity beds, new and expanded surgical services.

BLP’s design has also seen the refurbishment and expansion of the Pathology Laboratory, Pharmacy, Clinical Information Department (medical records), and a new Dental Centre. The works also include landscaping and a range of enhancements to Cancer Therapy Centre, staff administration areas, overnight stay rooms and a dedicated area for Junior Medical Officers.

Announced in London, the European Healthcare Design Awards seeks to celebrate top-tier design projects that demonstrate exceptional creativity and innovation in the healthcare industry.

“These awards are a validation of our belief in design’s power to enhance mental well-being and healing. Our work at Campbelltown Hospital underscores our mission to create patient-centred environments conducive to inclusion, recovery, resilience, and accessibility,” Veldman continues.

The project was realised through the dedication of the wider team from Health Infrastructure NSW, the Local Health District, Campbelltown Arts Centre, CPB Contractors, and contributing artists, Nicole Monks & Erica Seccombe.

BLP and Bates Smart’s designs for the Royal Children’s Hospital additionally earnt the practice a High Commendation in the Design for Sustainable Development category.

For more information, visit www.blp.com.au.

