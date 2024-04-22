Construction will soon commence on leading Australian developer Third.i’s debut Coffs Harbour project, Sable at the Jetty, with the appointment of local construction company FM Glenn Constructions to deliver the residential development.

This is the first collaboration between Third.i and FM Glenn Constructions, which was recently awarded the NSW (New South Wales) Northern Regions Commercial Builder of the Year by the Master Builders Association.

Sable at the Jetty comprises a luxury collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments along the Coffs Harbour shorefront, topped by a breath-taking penthouse sold last year for $2.35 million, a record price for the region.

All apartments will feature luxurious high-end finishes and state-of-the-art appliances with future residents enjoying communal spaces including a lush courtyard. Located on the corner of Collingwood and Edgar Streets, Sable at the Jetty is within walking distance from the beach, local schools, cafes and shops, and offers numerous transport links.

Since its launch in late 2022, the project has seen tremendous buyer interest with over 90 per cent of the apartments already sold to mostly downsizers and owner-occupiers seeking a relaxed, coastal lifestyle with a range of lifestyle amenities at their doorstep.

Luke Berry, Third.i director & co-founder says, “We’re thrilled to announce that FM Glenn Constructions has come on board to deliver Sable at the Jetty. The project represents more than just a development, it symbolises a significant step forward for Coffs Harbour's coastline and the local community. With FM Glenn Constructions at the helm, the development of Sable at the Jetty will bring a blend of modernity and sustainability that aligns seamlessly with the city's infrastructural needs and natural beauty.

“This project embodies a lifestyle aspiration, tapping into the growing demand for coastal living experiences in regional cities. Every colour and finish has been carefully selected to reflect coastal textures and aesthetics. We’re excited to bring this project to fruition for our buyers and potential buyers seeking a more relaxed lifestyle, and we're excited to partner with FM Glenn Constructions to do exactly that,” Berry adds.

Construction is due to commence in May this year, with completion estimated in late 2025.

Image: Supplied