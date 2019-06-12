Vienna, Zurich & Auckland are the most liveable global cities

In Mercer’s 21st edition of the global survey that names cities with the best quality of life, Vienna tops the ranking for the 10th year running, followed closely by Zurich in second position, and Auckland.

Munich and Vancouver are in joint third place, while Singapore (25), Montevideo (78) and Port Louis (83) retain their status as the highest ranking cities in Asia, South America and Africa respectively.

One of the most comprehensive surveys of its type in the world covering 450 cities, Mercer’s Quality of Living study enables multinational organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.

One of the biggest climbers thuis year was Montevideo in Uruguay, which was ranked the highest in South America for quality of life. Caracas’ continued instability saw the city fall another nine places to 202 for quality of living and 48 places for safety to 222, making it the least safe city in the Americas. Cities such as Buenos Aires (91), Santiago (93) and Rio de Janeiro (118) broadly remained unchanged from last year.