Several Australian projects have made it to the shortlist for the 2023 World Architecture Festival Awards & Inside World Festival of Interiors Awards.

Now in its 16th year, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) is the world’s largest festival and live awards competition dedicated to celebrating and sharing architectural excellence from across the globe. The only global architecture festival that combines a unique live-judged awards programme with seminars and networking opportunities, the 2023 edition of the WAF will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 29 November to 1 December.

The WAF brings the best of global architecture under one roof, with live presentations by finalists from all over the world as they compete for awards in a variety of categories including Completed Buildings, Future Project, Landscape and Interiors.

You'll also get to catch up with the latest trends in architecture, network with leading architects from around the world, learn from experts such as Charu Kokate, Tan Cheng Siong, Lily Jencks and Islam El Mashtooly, take inspiration from innovative projects, and celebrate the achievements of your local architects.

WAF 2023 features a number of finalists and projects representing the best of architecture and design in Australia. If you're an architect, designer, or simply someone who appreciates great architecture, then WAF is an event you can't miss.

For more information about WAF 2023 and booking details, please visit the website.