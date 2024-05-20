The White Bay Power Station revival, described by the jury as a once-in-a-lifetime conservation project of exceptional historic, technical and social significance, won the coveted Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards announced recently.

Celebrating the best and brightest of Australian heritage conservation across Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural segments, the 30th edition of the National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards honoured 19 winners in nine categories, including four individual prizes, a special President’s Prize and the highly sought-after Judges’ Choice Award.

“There was a lot to celebrate at this year’s special 30th Heritage Awards” said Debbie Mills, chief executive officer of the National Trust (NSW).

Penny Sharpe, Minister for Heritage, commended the winners for their dedication to conserving and promoting heritage in NSW, saying “these projects are vital in ensuring our special places and stories are enjoyed for generations to come.”

Left: The NSW Parliament Chambers Restoration Project, entered by Department of Parliamentary Services, won the Interiors and Objects award. Right: The Architecture award went to 119 Redfern Street, entered by Aileen Sage Architects.

While Frank Howarth, chair of the NSW Heritage Council was impressed by the diversity of projects across categories, Patricia Laurie and Steven Meredith, co-chairs of the NSW Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee highlighted the authenticity of several winning projects, and their importance in increasing awareness of Aboriginal Heritage.

The National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards is a signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival, coordinated annually by the National Trust.

2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards winners

Aboriginal Heritage

Murrook Culture Centre, Williamtown – entered by Art of Multimedia and Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council

Advocacy

Marrinawi Cove Swimming Campaign, Barangaroo – entered by Millers Point Community Resident Action Group

Architecture – proudly sponsored by Extent Heritage

119 Redfern Street, Redfern – entered by Aileen Sage Architects

Built Conservation – proudly sponsored by Heritage 21

The Glass House: Bill and Ruth Lucas, Castlecrag – entered by Cracknell & Lonergan Architects

The White Bay Power Station, Rozelle – entered by Placemaking NSW, Design 5 – Architects, CBRE and FDC

Interiors and Objects

NSW Parliament Chambers Restoration Project, Sydney – entered by Department of Parliamentary Services

Restoration of D Class Tramcar 117 of 1899, Loftus – entered by Sydney Tramway Museum

Landscape

West Head Lookout, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park – entered by OCULUS and Bruce Mackenzie with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Education and Interpretation

Construction Heritage and the Missing Drawings of the Sydney Opera House – entered by The University of Sydney, University of NSW, EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne)

Yirran muru – Aboriginal Interpretive Playspace – entered by Shellharbour City Council

Events, Exhibitions and Tours

ICOMOS General Assembly 2023, Sydney – entered by Australia ICOMOS

The People’s House Sydney Opera House at 50, Sydney – entered by Museums of History NSW in collaboration with the Sydney Opera House

Resources and Publications

Killing For Country: A Family Story – entered by David Marr

Special categories:

Judges’ Choice

The White Bay Power Station, Rozelle – entered by Placemaking NSW, Design 5 – Architects, CBRE and FDC

President’s Prize

Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail – entered by Bathurst Regional Council

Young Achiever Award – proudly sponsored by GML Heritage

Sophie Canaris (Architect)

Heritage Skills Award

Lee Adamou (Heritage Roofer)

Lifetime Achievement Award – proudly sponsored by Museums of History NSW

Chris Betteridge (Cultural Landscape & Heritage Specialist) – posthumously awarded

Cathy Donnelly Memorial Award