Online submissions to the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards will close on Friday 21 July.

The Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards is a prestigious and comprehensive awards programme that celebrates the growing number of female small business owners from across the country. The 2023 edition of the Awards has drawn thousands of entries.

Australian Government data reveals that more than a third of all small businesses are owned by women. The Australian Bureau of Statistics data for 2022 shows a 46 per cent jump in women business owners over the past two decades.

From architects, farmers and mechanics to compounding chemists and environmentalists, the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards is arguably among the most diverse in terms of the breadth of represented industries and sectors, with more than 55 small business categories and four individual categories.

With a growing number of Australian women leading architecture-based small businesses, the 2023 Awards is encouraging these women leaders to submit their entries and inspire more females to the sector.

“There’s no doubting the rising success of female small business owners from all corners of this country,” says Steve Loe, Awards founder and managing director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards.

“Precedent Productions has been running the Australian Small Business Champion Awards since 1999 but especially during the past few years, we’ve noticed such a steep rise in the success of female-owned small businesses that we deemed it appropriate to have a standalone awards programme that showcases and honours the truly impressive work of women in small business,” adds Loe.

Observing that awards can be highly lucrative, especially to small businesses, seasoned business awards judge, Jo Buchanan who is also the COO of Castaway Forecasting says, “An award from a credible source can help to signify that a small business has ‘arrived’ and can also really work wonders in terms of boosting morale.”

“Telling your customers or clients how great your business is simply pales in comparison to independent, third party endorsement. Business awards hold huge marketing power, which can ultimately boost your bottom line.

“It’s safe to presume that the vast majority of Australian women in small business would be time-poor and so, the time and effort required for a quality award application can be initially off-putting; however, the long-term benefits can be simply priceless,” adds Buchanan.

Created and managed by Precedent Productions, the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards will culminate in a National Presentation Evening Gala Event to be hosted by popular Australian broadcaster, Deborah Knight, and held on Saturday 23 September 2023 at the new Western Sydney Conference Centre at Penrith in NSW.

Finalists of the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards will be notified in August.

Online entry is absolutely free. For more information, helpful hints and to submit an entry form before 21 July 2023, please visit https://www.womensbusinesschampions.com.au.