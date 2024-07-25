Two New South Wales architecture firms, LVA Architects, based in Peakhurst, and Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design of Oran Park, have been named in the shortlist for the 2024 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.

As the two architect finalists chosen from hundreds of entrants from across the nation, the firms will now compete for the coveted ‘Champions’ trophy, with the winner to be revealed at the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards national gala presentation evening at Sydney’s The Star on Friday 23 August 2024.

The awards programme is dedicated to spotlighting top-performing trades-based small business operators, spanning all capital cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns across Australia, as it pays tribute to the vital role of small businesses in the trade sector as the backbone of the nation’s construction industry while recognising the invaluable contributions of small business owners to their local communities and trade specialities.

Now in its second year, the 2024 edition of the Awards features more than 50 categories, across trades-based retail, services and manufacturing industries.

“When the Champion Judges evaluate entries, they consider all aspects of a business: its strategies, growth, eco-friendliness, innovation, customer service and community support – to name but some of the criteria,” explains Steve Loe, awards founder and managing director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Awards.

“Being selected as a Finalist of this prestigious and comprehensive awards programme is no easy feat and speaks volumes of the tenacity and quality of leadership at LVA Architects and Sydney Drafting Concepts & Design.

“The Australian trades sector is arguably amongst the most complex, but it’s also among the most resilient and certainly hardworking. It’s truly a privilege to help spotlight those who are demonstrating excellence in their trade. I wish both our architect finalists the best of luck on Awards night,” says Loe.