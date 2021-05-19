Australian tech firm LARKI is seeking to expand following an AUD$1.4 million pre-seed investment by one of the country’s leading private equity firms and a recently exited e-commerce founder.

A Melbourne-based digital twin start-up founded by architect Simon Cookes and former CSIRO software engineer Daniel Moore, LARKI is a provider of 3D laser scans and city models for architects.

LARKI CEO Simon Cookes says, “This backing from Nightingale Partners has come at just the right time, allowing us to drive forward plans to make LARKI synonymous with high-resolution 3D city models online, here in Australia but soon all over the world.”

LARKI is described as a frictionless 3D data ordering (Data-as-a-Service) and 3D viewing platform (Software-as-a-Service), which aggregates 3D laser scan data captured from planes, cars, tripods and drones (LiDAR), and then converts the resultant point cloud data into architectural 3D models.

Simply put, it’s a high-resolution, laser scanned version of 3D Google Earth Pro for architects, property developers and planners.