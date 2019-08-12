Australian Bushfire Building Conference program released

The 2019 Australian Bushfire Building Conference will be held on 23-25 October at Fairmont Resort in the Blue Mountains.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Connect with key industry influencers

The conference provides plenty of opportunities for attendees to interact with high-profile building industry professionals, build their brand and be a part of shaping the future of bushfire building in Australia. One of the highlights will be the conference dinner held at the iconic Hydro-Majestic Hotel in Medlow Bath – the ideal setting to interact and network with other industry professionals in a relaxed environment.

Learn about the latest research from leaders in the industry

Renowned national and international experts will explore the theme of ‘liveability’ across the main two-day program. They will discuss the latest research, updates and technologies on building in bushfire prone areas. It’s also an opportunity for idea-generation, particularly around shaping future regulations and policies.

See real-life examples of bushfire re-builds

See firsthand the range of unique Blue Mountains homes that have been built in extreme bushfire settings on a pre-conference field trip bus tour. From simple to stylish, from hill-top to underground, tour leader ECOdesign architect Nigel Bell will guide attendees through the challenges faced in juggling survivability vs liveability. He will also be showcasing a number of BAL-FZ homes that will be sure to inspire future building projects.

Be inspired by the latest initiatives and designs

Experience the conference’s industry expo featuring leading suppliers of bushfire building products. The year’s platinum sponsor Cemintel will be showcasing its products and systems that are suitable for building in bushfire zones. The company can also provide design assistance and technical support.

Earn CPD points

Adding further value to the conference is the opportunity to earn extra CPD points for enhancing and developing your professional knowledge and skills.

Key dates and locations