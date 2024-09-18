The Australian Bragg Centre has received LEED Gold Certified Rating, demonstrating best practices in environmental responsibility and sustainability.

LEED certification provides official recognition for projects that comply with the requirements prescribed within the LEED rating system, as created and maintained by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Attaining a Gold certification denotes a building that has excelled in sustainable design and operation, demonstrating the adoption of best practices in sustainability.

To achieve Gold certification, a building must undergo a rigorous review process conducted by Green Business Certification Inc., which includes a comprehensive pre-certification, construction, and post-construction review.

“Every targeted point has been awarded, which is an excellent result,” says Cundall Principal Sustainability Consultant Lewis Hewton.

“The project was run with a very tight contingency on the LEED rating from the start.”

Points are awarded for consideration of factors including access to quality transit, bicycle facilities and pedestrian access, heat island and light pollution reduction, open space, water use, and energy performance.

“LEED certification is becoming increasingly important to building owners as more organisations look to reduce their environmental impact,” says Woods Bagot Director Thomas Masullo.

“Obtaining this LEED certification helps the industry and wider community to recognise the value of the building, demonstrating the ABC’s leadership in key areas of performance and intelligence, from water usage to energy efficiency, and material and resource conservation.”

The building’s green credentials also include passive solar design and high-tech energy efficient systems, making it a building that provides benefits not only to patients and their families, but also the planet.

“Receiving this certification acknowledges that the building design and amenities work to support a healthy and productive workplace environment,” adds project leader Anoop Menon.

“Congratulations to our developers, client, builder, design and construction teams who helped to make this achievement possible.”