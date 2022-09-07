Property developer Peet has opened a new display home at its Brabham Estate north-east of Perth which it regards as Australia’s most sustainable two storey home.

Designed by Green Homes Australia, the house has been built in collaboration with Peet and DevelopmentWA. The home has been accredited with a 9+ star NatHERS rating and comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 14 sqm roof garden.

“Brabham Estate’s ambition is to deliver sustainable outcomes for its residents and the wider community. This project features innovative designs which aim to reduce energy and water use while preserving the community for generations to come,” Peet Managing Director and CEO Brendan Gore says.

“The Green Homes display at Brabham is one of several green initiatives throughout the community. The project has been awarded a 6 Star ‘Green Star Community’ certification from the Green Building Council of Australia and is part of Peet’s long-term commitment to sustainability.”

Peet hopes the home and 16 others located in a display village at the estate will educate potential buyers and demonstrate the environmental benefits of sustainable initiatives.

“The leading-edge design aims to encourage new purchaser’s builders to reduce their environmental footprint while improving the affordability over the life of the home,” Gore says.

The home features electric vehicle charging, double glazed windows, a solar PV and electric battery, home energy and integrated smart home management systems, a heat pump as well as a water-wise landscape design.

Brabham Estate sits on the doorstep of Swan Valley and has been built with a number of sustainable principles in mind.

“The world-class community at Brabham incorporates innovative urban design and best-practice environmental sustainability principles, offering traditional lots, house and land packages and terraced homes,” says DevelopmentWA CEO, Frank Marra.

The home will be monitored over the course of the next year to compare it with more standardised properties in a bid to further demonstrate the positive outcomes of sustainable design. Green Homes Australia CEO says the company is delighted to have delivered the home within a sustainably-minded community.

“Green Homes is proud to open Australia’s most efficient home here in Perth in partnership with Peet and Development WA,” he says.

“We look forward to sharing the healthy, sustainable and energy-efficient design elements, exclusive to Green Homes, with the people of Perth and invite you to come and experience this one-of-a-kind home in Brabham Estate.”