Paragon, a mixed-use 48-level luxury residential tower in Melbourne’s CBD, will feature the largest vertical solar panel system in all of Australia to outperform other buildings with similar systems.

Award-winning Melbourne property developer, Beulah engaged b.energy to install the 42kW solar power system on the core walls of the tower. Maximising renewable electricity production, abating carbon emissions, reducing common property costs and also indirectly lowering owners corporation fees levied to residents were some of the drivers for Beulah to integrate renewables on the building.

Keeping these objectives in mind, b.energy led a verticality renewables strategy unique to high rise buildings. Recognised as the largest implementation of its kind in Melbourne, Paragon’s solar power system – comprising 128 panels that span an impressive 158m² – outperforms similar developments in terms of emissions reduction, cost savings and green energy sustainability.

b.energy’s solution utilises 128 Trina Solar HoneyBlack 325W monocrystalline modules to generate c30MWh of green electricity while overcoming the problem of constrained rooftop building services space.

According to Beulah executive director Adelene Teh, the vertical solar power installation is an important addition to the luxury tower as it enables the company to continue its journey towards sustainable development with a reduced carbon footprint.

“We are so proud to offer Melburnians a remarkable new tower with a landscape of social spaces that introduce sophisticated design to Melbourne living and entertainment,” Teh said.

“Paragon offers sophisticated living that residents can feel good about, with the implementation of a stellar solar system that means their lifestyle will have a low impact on the environment.”

By engaging b.energy for the feasibility and delivery of the system, Beulah has succeeded in recognising their vision of creating a sustainable, smart, aesthetically pleasing development that will reduce carbon emissions for the environment.

“The combination of a painted lift core and stylish HoneyBlack modules has not only markedly complemented the building design aesthetics, but will assist in reducing common property electricity costs,” b.energy chairman James Dunstan said.

“Whilst electricity production would generally be closer to c56MWh for flat or degree mounted systems, generating c30MWh far exceeds the renewables that could otherwise be achieved on the constrained rooftop,” he added.

Built to accommodate 227 luxury residences, the Fender Katsalidis-designed Paragon is set to transform Melbourne’s skyline with its striking blue and gold glass façade.

Paragon is due for completion next month.