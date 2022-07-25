Avani, Asia's fastest growing upscale hospitality brand, is making its first foray into Australia with a new-build hotel planned for Mooloolaba on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Part of the global hospitality group Minor Hotels, Avani Hotels welcomes guests to over 30 properties in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Designed for the millennial-minded traveller, Avani is an upbeat and contemporary hotel concept that delivers the perfect balance, with a focus on good sleep, designed social spaces, locally inspired sustenance and friendly service.

To be centrally located on the corner of Brisbane Rd and First Avenue, just moments from the Mooloolaba beach foreshore, Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel is designed by Cottee Parker Architects. With a planned opening in 2025, the new Mooloolaba property will expand the Avani Hotels & Resorts brand locally, which currently includes four Avani residences in Adelaide, the Gold Coast and Melbourne.

Featuring the brand’s signature styling, ambience and service, the new hotel will offer 180 rooms catering to solo travellers, couples, groups, and families. Four distinctive restaurants, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, a well-equipped kids’ club, a dedicated AvaniSpa, and a spectacular rooftop pool, bar, restaurant, and wedding venue with 180-degree water views are some of the attractions of the planned hotel.

“We have been keen to add an Avani hotel into our Australian portfolio for some time and have been scouting for a first-class location,” Dillip Rajakarier, group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels said.

“We feel confident this property ticks all the boxes for travellers seeking the upscale, contemporary experience offered by our international Avani Hotels & Resorts, and we expect it will be extremely well received within the Australian market.

“We were fortunate to work with Kenneth Wagner from KPAT to develop our Oaks Toowoomba Hotel, which opened in 2020, so we are excited to watch that team bring Australia’s first Avani hotel concept to life in such an exceptional location,” Rajakarier added.

Minor Hotels manages a diverse portfolio of more than 530 hotels, resorts and branded residences in six continents, including 56 Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites across Australia, as well as a new NH Collection property currently under construction in Sydney’s Surry Hills.