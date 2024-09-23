While Australian employees seek a 4-day work week and want separate spaces for collaborative and quieter work, they also currently enjoy the most flexible work arrangements globally, according to a new research study by leading workplace design firm Unispace.

The comprehensive annual report, From Restrictions to Resilience, highlights Australia’s leading position in flexible work practices from a survey of 8,000 employees and 2,700 employers (business leaders of companies with 50+ employees) across 13 countries.

Even as companies are increasingly mandating that employees return to the office, with the research revealing that office attendance has increased worldwide from a year ago, a third of Australians (32 percent) say they have a choice in deciding which days to work from the office compared with only 23 percent of people globally.

Interestingly, while hybrid working is the norm for many, seven in 10 Aussies say the office enables them to do their best work. Aside from productivity, building social connections and a professional network is a benefit felt by 37 percent of Australians. A third of them also believe face-to-face collaboration is more effective than virtual collaboration.

“It’s clear that Australian workers are experiencing greater autonomy when it comes to hybrid work options, and many employers are supportive in providing these choices. This flexibility not only boosts our overall wellbeing by optimising life balance but also provides a clear competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent, particularly when measured against other countries,” Unispace senior principal Emma Davenport says.

The report also indicates a high level of satisfaction with the current hybrid working arrangements among both employers and employees in Australia (94 percent and 86 percent, respectively), which is aligned with global trends.

However, Aussie office workers also seek greater flexibility in their work schedules, with 81 percent saying flexible start times would make them happier to spend more time in the office. A four-day work week with a hybrid option would also be preferred, even if it means working longer hours on those days.

In terms of workplace design considerations, almost three-quarters (73 percent) want separate spaces for collaborative and quieter work in the office.

Generational trends worldwide also reveal younger workers (aged 18-34) value ‘perks’ and wellness offerings from their workplace, including subsidised travel, free lunches or access to the gym.

“There’s a noticeable lag between what people need and what the workplace currently offers. Our approach to addressing this challenge focuses on harnessing quality design to build environments that unite people and cultivate deep-thinking, innovation and collaboration,” Davenport observes.

“While some large employers from the public and private sector are looking at mandating returns to the office, any restrictive approaches should be taken with caution and managed carefully, as it risks undermining employee engagement, which is essential for sustaining high levels of performance and productivity.

“The end game for us is to ensure that the approach meets the diverse needs of all generations and fosters high performance across the entire workforce,” she adds.

Image: HPX Office Render by Unispace