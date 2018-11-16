Australia leads global green building boom with its 2000th green building

The World Green Building Trends 2018 SmartMarket Report, released by Dodge Data and Analytics, indicates support for the green building sector is growing globally, with organisations across the construction industry shifting towards more sustainable materials and practices.

Australia for its part, continues to lead the world’s green building sector with further growth predicted over the next three years, according to a new global report.

“The drivers for green building in Australia are noted as market demand, client demand and improving occupant health and wellbeing.” the report states.

“Australia is also notably higher than the global average for each of these factors, demonstrating the sway they have on encouraging the green building market in this country.”

More than 2000 industry stakeholders across 86 countries, including architects, engineers, contractors, owners, consultants and investors, were surveyed for the report, including GBCA members.

It found 94 percent of Australian respondents are involved in green building projects, and the majority (67 percent) report at least a moderate level of green activity, with 30 percent share or more of their work in the sector.

Notably, 46 percent of respondents reported more than 60 percent of their projects were in the green building space, the highest of any country, and 64 percent expected by 2021 the majority of their work would be in green building.

GBCA CEO Romilly Madew says the results are a testament to the continued commitment and leadership of the Australian property sector to sustainably transform the built environment.

“Australia’s green building sector is continuing to innovate and is leading the world.”

“2018 has been monumental for the GBCA and just last month we certified our 2000th Green Star project,” she says.

“Understandably, commercial property continues to perform strongly in the adoption of green building in Australia driven by world-leading investor and market demand. Thirty-seven percent of Australia’s office space is now Green Star certified.”

“As green building expands we see huge growth opportunities in social infrastructure, led through government procurement, and in the residential sector,” says Madew.