The Warren & Mahoney-designed District Living has been approved by the Victorian Minister for Planning, providing 900 high-quality BTR residents during a time of housing crisis.

Located in Melbourne’s Docklands precinct, the $700 million, AsheMorgan-developed project comprises two buildings integrated with 4,000 sqm of state-of-the-art amenity, including an outdoor dog park, dog wash, outdoor fitness area, fitness studio, pool, sauna, steam room and sky terrace fit with kitchen and dining spaces. Large green open spaces will be located throughout the building, while 1,700 sqm of public outdoor open space on the ground plane will also be created.

“Through design, District Living provides residents increased opportunities to meet and mingle comfortably with neighbours from all different backgrounds and family types,” Warren & Mahoney Principal Simon Topliss says in an interview with Indesignlive.

AsheMorgan Development Director Mat Stoddart says he is thankful for the Victorian Government’s support.

“Project completions, both across build-to-rent and build-to-sell, are expected to fall well short of the required numbers in the next five years in terms of population growth, further cementing a need for a project such as this,” he says.

“The project will help cater to the growing demand for high-quality apartments within the suburb, in particular, families who want to live in the Docklands Primary catchment and those already renting.”

The interiors of each residence crafted by W&M are closely linked to New York, with ‘Soho style’ two-level residences. The project will also be all-electric and target a 7.5 NAThers rating, passing further cost-savings onto renters.

Minister for Planning of Victoria Sonya Kilkenny hopes District Living will prove the catalyst for fellow developers to create similar BTR precincts at a time when residences are needed across the continent.

“The central location will suit the needs of many Victorians with easy access to jobs, services and transport close by,” she says.

The project sits in close proximity to AsheMorgan’s completed mixed-use precinct The District Docklands, as well as 500 metres from North Melbourne train station. District Living plans to tender for a builder later this year.