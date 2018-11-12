Australia's first "new age" townhouses in western Sydney

Construction has begun on Australia's first "new age" residential development in north-western Sydney, where more than 74 townhouses will be connected to a solar battery storage solution.

Each home will be powered by a 5.13kWp solar system, with a 10kWh sonnenBatterie to store excess day time solar production, allowing customers to fully maximise the power produced. Homeowners will also have the ability to charge their battery on off-peak power purchased from the grid and utilise the power directly from the battery at times when it would normally be more expensive.

Each household will no longer have to pay for power in the traditional sense. SonnenFlat is distributing the Energy Retailing market through its capped monthly fee model, which limits a homeowner's electricity bill to $30p/m.

"Commentary on ‘the home of the future’ has been rife, but it’s clear to see the concept of the future is already here in Australia," says Chris Williams, CEO and founder of Natural Solar.

"A relatively new technology to the market has been transformational, with home battery storage solutions no longer a ‘dumb’ battery or storage device, but fast becoming a central hub within a smart home ecosystem. Not only will the Essentia Townhomes be guaranteed free electricity consumption with no daily supply charges on their electricity bills, these townhomes will have the ability to add state of the art home automation, giving residents the ability to communicate with the sonnenBatterie direct.”

Each battery has a smart learning algorithm, learning from household consumption patterns and able to predict and adjust how and when the battery discharges its power. The sonnenBatterie will also be able to modify its behaviour based on the weather forecast, anticipating which time of day and the precise appliances the residents will utilise in order to best maximise savings and offer return-on-investment.

“While homeowners will have the ability to access and remotely turn appliances on and off using the sonnen app, the capabilities of the sonnenBatterie extend far further than this. Each sonnenBatterie will have the intelligence to decide when to turn appliances on and off in order to maximise self-consumption and savings. Essentially, your home will be able to make the tough decisions when it comes to power usage for you,” says Williams.

“In an increasingly competitive housing market, we are seeing consumers gravitate toward more energy efficient homes with properties that have a higher energy rating fetching a considerable premium. The energy savings are a vital component, while at the same time households with intelligent devices and home automation are key drivers in decision making process when purchasing a property."