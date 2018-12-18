Australia’s first carbon neutral commercial building

Frasers Property has achieved a first for commercial buildings in Australia. The developer’s Building F in Rhodes Corporate Office Park has been certified carbon neutral (base building) by NABERS against the Australian Government’s National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Buildings, for the period of 01/10/2017 to 30/09/2018.

Several major customers occupy the 17,673 sqm building, including Citibank, HP, Manpower and Rawson Homes.

“It is a significant achievement to receive certification for the first carbon neutral commercial building in Australia. This is an accolade we’re very proud of. The team continues to push boundaries to attain higher sustainability benchmarks for our entire investment property portfolio,” says Charmoun Malki, general manager, investment property for Frasers Property Australia.

“Frasers Property has a company-wide target to be zero carbon by 2028 and has already achieved carbon neutral certification for its business operations against the National Carbon Offset Standard. In addition to the company target, Frasers Property also has business unit specific targets, one of which is that all commercial wholly owned properties are to achieve carbon neutral NCOS Base Building Certification by 2020.”

Building F, located at 1F Homebush Bay Drive has achieved a NABERS Energy Rating of 5.5 stars using a combination of energy efficiency measures, including building monitoring and tuning, along with a 100kW solar system to minimise energy use onsite. The building also uses 20 per cent GreenPower for its remaining energy demand.