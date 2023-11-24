The pathway to increased collaboration between architects from Australia, Singapore and New Zealand has been simplified following the recent renewal of the tripartite Mutual Recognition Agreement by the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA), the Board of Architects Singapore and the New Zealand Registered Architects Board.

Additionally, the United States, Australia and New Zealand Mutual Recognition Agreement is expected to be updated next year to remove the requirement of 6000 working hours after registration, and expand the scheme to an additional 14 US states.

These agreements will help Australian architects have their professional registration recognised internationally and open up more work opportunities for them globally.

“We hope these agreements will prompt an increase in collaboration between Australian, Singaporean and New Zealand architects,” AACA chief executive officer Kathlyn Loseby said. “These international agreements open the doors for registered architects to practise internationally, and encourage greater collaboration.”

Australia and Singapore have a history of international partnership, including cross-border projects such as the ‘living building’ at 443 Queen Street Brisbane between WOHA and Architectus, and the expansion of Woods Bagot into Singapore with Forum Architects a decade ago.

“We hope this agreement will allow architects to forge ahead with new opportunities to grow professionally,” the Board of Architects Singapore registrar Tracey Hwang said. “Architecture has always been enriched by international collaborations. We look forward to many more between our three countries.”

The agreements maintain strict professional practice standards, but facilitate easier and faster registration for architects.

The latest renewal follows recent changes in the Mutual Recognition Agreement between the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Since August 3, there have been no passport limitations and a new pathway has been established for graduate recognition. This applies to undergraduates (Bachelor degree) in Australia and New Zealand, and post-graduates (Master degree) in the UK.

Image: Signing of the MRA (L to R) Gina Jones – Chair NZRAB; Keith Drew – President AACA; Chan Kok Way – President BOA Singapore (Image source: AACA)