Work has begun on Australia Post’s new warehouse in Western Sydney.

NSW Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says Australia Post, “… start processing 200,000 parcels a day when it opens in early 2023, with the ability to scale up to more than 400,000 a day with further automation.”

“Another two warehouses were also approved in the same application to be built in the Estate, which could create an extra 800 construction jobs and 150 operational jobs and a further $20 million in investment to the community down the track.”

Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies says construction on the new warehouse kicked off in January and will be completed early 2023.

“This is a prime location in Kemps Creek and we anticipate the new warehouse to service millions of people in Western Sydney and beyond. The planning system has played a major role in driving investment and keeping people in jobs.

“This was one of seven state significant warehouse developments to be approved across Sydney last year, including Woolworths in Auburn and Marsden Parks’ Sydney Business Park.”

